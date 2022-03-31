Billings man dies after house fire

BILLINGS — The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday, March 31, 2022, that a Billings man has died following a house fire.

Sheriff Mike Linder said in a news release that the fire at 2507 Kimble Drive was reported by a neighbor on Monday shortly after 2 a.m.

Linder said Billings firefighters entered the residence and found 66-year-old Edward J. Rykowski inside.

He was taken to a Billings hospital and then transferred to a medical facility outside Montana, where he later died.

The Sheriff's Office was notified of Rykowski's death at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Linder said.

"Our investigation is continuing and we are working with the involved out-of-state agencies to obtain more information about the victim’s injuries," Linder said in the press release. "The cause of the fire has not yet been determined but at this time there are no indications of foul play. Sheriff’s Office Detectives are currently working with the Billings Fire Dept. and the ATF to determine the cause of the fire."

We will update you if we get more information.



