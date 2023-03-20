Watch Now
Billings police investigate deadly shooting

<i>MTN News</i>
Posted at 8:15 AM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 11:35:17-04

BILLINGS - Billings police were investigating a homicide on Monday, March 20, 2023.

Lt. Matt Lennick said that officers responded at 3:02 a.m. to a disturbance in the 200 block of North 18th Street and found a deceased 25-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound.

"All parties involved accounted for," Lennick said in the post.

Detectives were at the scene and the investigation was ongoing, Lennick said.

We will update you when we get more information.

