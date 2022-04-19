Watch
Billings woman dies after apparent dog attack

Posted at 7:51 AM, Apr 19, 2022
BILLINGS — An 85-year-old Billings woman has died after apparently being attacked by a dog.

City spokeswoman Victoria Hill confirms the incident happened on April 8 in the Bilings Heights.

The exact location and other circumstances surrounding what happened have not been released at this point.

Hill said that police and the city attorney are investigating the case.

We will update you if we get more information.

