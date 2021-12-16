Blackfeet schools closed Friday due to rumors of school violence across the US

GREAT FALLS — Alleged threats of violence at schools across the country on Friday, December 17, 2021, are being shared on social media, primarily via Tik Tok.

WCPO in Cincinnati says that the challenge, which dubs Friday as "National Shoot Up Your School Day," encourages students to make threats of violence against their school.

The threats have not been deemed credible by any law enforcement agencies.

Despite that, there are numerous reports of an increased police presence at many schools across the country. The reaction has been described as precautionary at many districts.

Some schools are choosing to take a more cautious approach - the Blackfeet Tribe has decided to close all schools on the reservation on Friday.

A news release states that Blackfeet Tribal Offices will also be closed on Friday "so parents may be home with their children during this time."

James McNeely, the tribe's public information officer, also said that tribal leaders and school officials are "working with law enforcement on this situation."

Schools in Billings and Lockwood also plan to have increased law enforcement on campus on Friday.

Glacier High School in Kalispell is also taking action due to an online threat, though it it not clear if its response is directly related to the Tik Tok situation.

On Thursday, Glacier High School announced a "soft lockdown" for Thursday and Friday:

I want to update you on a social media post that is circulating among our students. We are aware of the post and have implemented our response plan. While Glacier is not specifically mentioned - the school is stated as GHS - we take situations like this very seriously and are investigating. We are implementing a soft lockdown for the day. This means that students will enter and exit the building through one set of doors and eliminates all unnecessary hall passes. If you would like to excuse your student from school, please call the main office. We are fully supportive of your decision. At this time, the school schedule and events are continuing as planned.

We will update you if we get more information.

