Body found behind Billings elementary school

Police are investigating after a body was found Friday near Meadowlark Elementary School on Billings West End.

Billings Police Lt. Brian Krivitz said authorities were "alarmed" at a report of a body near a school, but they do not believe it's a homicide.

Police arrived at the scene near a ditch at the corner of 28th Street West and Cook Avenue around 5 p.m. and are continuing to investigate.

The unclothed body was discovered by a man walking his dog nearby.

Police hope to determine the cause and manner of death after an autopsy is conducted.