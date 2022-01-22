Watch
Body found behind Billings elementary school

Posted at 10:05 AM, Jan 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-22 12:05:50-05

Police are investigating after a body was found Friday near Meadowlark Elementary School on Billings West End.

Billings Police Lt. Brian Krivitz said authorities were "alarmed" at a report of a body near a school, but they do not believe it's a homicide.

Police arrived at the scene near a ditch at the corner of 28th Street West and Cook Avenue around 5 p.m. and are continuing to investigate.

The unclothed body was discovered by a man walking his dog nearby.

Police hope to determine the cause and manner of death after an autopsy is conducted.

