Body found in burned camper in Flathead County

KALISPELL — A body was found in a burned camper on Blacktail Mountain in Flathead County on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News that firefighters responded to a 911 call for a camper fire on Blacktail Road in the Lakeside area just after 9 a.m.

Once the firefighters extinguished the fire, they found a body in the trailer.

Sheriff Heino says they are investigating how the fire started.

The body was sent to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for identification and to determine the cause of death.

No other details have been released.

We will update you if we get more information.