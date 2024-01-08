Body found in the wreckage of a structure fire in Helena

HELENA — A body was found in the wreckage of a structure fire on Monday, January 8, 2024, in northwest Helena.

Around 2:30 a.m., Helena Fire said they were alerted to a structure fire on Dunbar Avenue by a passing Helena Police Department Officer.

The officer reported seeing smoke coming from the roof and eaves.

“Upon arrival, Helena Fire Department responders found heavy fire conditions with the fire already venting through the roof,” said Helena Fire in a news release.

Eric Jochim MTN news

Mutual Aid was requested with the Veteran Affairs Fire Department, West Valley Volunteer Fire Department, East Valley Fire Department, Montana City Volunteer Fire Department, St. Peter’s Ambulance, and the Helena Police Department.

After the fire was brought under control, crews entered the structure to investigate for hidden fires.

During that investigation, firefighters found a body near what is believed to be the area of origin of the fire. The identity of the person has not yet been released, and authorities are continuing to investigate to determine the manner of death and the cause of the fire.



