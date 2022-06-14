Body found in Yellowstone River in Lockwood

The body of a woman was found on Monday, June 13, 2022, in the Yellowstone River in Lockwood near the East Bridge, and authorities are investigating the incident as a possible homicide.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said Tuesday in a news release that the body was found at around 9 p.m. by people in the area who were looking at the high river level.

Deputies recovered the body in a small channel in the river and transported it to the morgue in Billings, according to Linder.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning, and the identification of the woman will then be released, Linder said.

Sheriff Linder said while initial observations do not indicate foul play, authorities are investigating the incident as a possible homicide.

