Body of a man recovered from river near Reed Point

BILLINGS — Searchers in Sweet Grass County have recovered the body of 63-year-old Randall Crawford of Park City, who was reported missing in the Yellowstone River last weekend.

His body was found at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Friday at Indian Fort, just north of Reed Point.

Both Sweet Grass County Search & Rescue and Stillwater County Search & Rescue were involved with the search.

Other resources included the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, Gallatin County search and rescue dogs, and U.S. Water Rescue from Billings.

Family has been notified, according to Sweet Grass County Sheriff Alan Ronneberg.

The cause of death was ruled as drowning, according to Ronneberg.

Officials said Crawford had entered the water to try to catch a raft that had gone adrift, and he was swept away.

He was not wearing a life jacket, according to the Sheriff.

