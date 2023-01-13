Body of Billings woman found after 5-day search

BILLINGS — Searchers found the body of missing 77-year-old Billings woman Sherri Richterich on Friday, January 13, 2023, after five days of searching.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said she was found dead near the railroad track by Interstate 90 and near her home in the area of Green Acres Drive and Rudio Road at around 10:35 a.m.

Richterich had Alzheimer's and was believed to have wandered from her home.

Authorities do not suspect foul play, and the cause of death has not yet been determined.



(JANUARY 10, 2023) A search effort continued Monday in Billings for a 77-year-old Sherri Richterich, who has with Alzheimer's and walked away from her home in the very early morning hours Monday.

Sherri's daughter Paula says her mother walked away from her family home where she lives with her husband shortly before 1 a.m.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said searchers found a jacket that likely belongs to Richterich following a search in the area around her home in the area of Green Acres Drive and Rudio Road. Searchers also combed the area north of 56th Street West.

She was reported missing Monday morning. Linder requested a missing endangered person advisory and launched a ground and helicopter search.

Officials are asking people in the area to check their properties, buildings, vehicles, trees and shrubs for any sign of her.

Overnight temperatures are a concern in the search to find Richterich. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, 105 pounds, with hazel eyes and blonde hair. She was wearing a blue striped jacket, blue jeans, blue tennis shoes, and glasses.

Anyone with information should call the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s office at 406-256-2929 or dial 911.



