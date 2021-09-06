Body of missing woman found in Glacier National Park

GREAT FALLS — The body of Jennifer Coleman, who was reported missing on Wednesday, September 1, was found in Glacier National Park on Sunday.

Park officials said in a news release that Coleman's body was found in a steep and rocky area near the Continental Divide. Coleman’s family has been notified.

The cause of her death is being investigated.

Rescuers will extract Coleman’s body when weather conditions permit. Air operations were halted on Sunday due to high winds in incident area.

The search in Glacier started after her vehicle was found by park officials on Wednesday in the Logan Pass parking lot. The search continued through Sunday, with the search area and number of search and rescue personnel increasing as the search went on. As many as 50 personnel had joined the search by Sunday.

Glacier National Park would like to thank the public’s response to the tip line. Although the end result was not the one searchers hoped for, public tips were key to a faster resolution of the search. Glacier National Park would also like to thank Flathead County Sheriff’s Department, Glacier County Sheriff’s Department, Two Bear Air Rescue, and the Flathead National Forest for their cooperation and support.



(SEPTEMBER 2, 2021) Glacier National Park is asking for the public’s help in locating Jennifer (Jenn) Coleman of Richmond, Virginia. Coleman is believed to have been hiking around Logan Pass on August 30 or August 31. She is 5’6” tall with blond, shoulder-length hair, and blue eyes.

Glacier National Park spokesperson Gina Kerzman tells MTN News that park rangers found her car in the Logan Pass parking lot, but they are not sure where Coleman went hiking.

MTN Jennifer (Jenn) Coleman

Park rangers and a helicopter from Two Bear Air are searching for Coleman.

According to The Aware Foundation of Virginia, Coleman's belongings were found at a campsite and her vehicle was found in the parking area for the Highline Trail. The foundation also said: "Jennifer had planned on checking out of the campsite the next day. The boarding facility contacted family to let them know that her dogs were not picked up at the designated time."

The Aware Foundation also said that Coleman was last heard from via text on August 30 at around 11:57 a.m. from Highline Trail/Logan Pass to Granite Park Chalet.

She was reportedly wearing a white Garmin-branded GPS watch, which is synced to her phone, but her phone is dead.

If you saw Coleman in Glacier National Park, please call the Glacier National Park tip line at 406-888-7077.

