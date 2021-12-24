Boulder bar and bowling alley gets a new owner

BOULDER — In need of a pick-me-up, want to play a few games, or even bowl? Dave Schell has renovated the bar formerly known as Phil & Tim's and is inviting new and regular customers in.

"It's been quite a change, for sure. We're getting used to a lot of the locals and how the locals, small-town locals, like the bar the way it was," said Schell, owner of Dave’s 32 Ounce Bar & Grill.

Schell says moving to the rural area three years ago was a great decision: "It's definitely a nice place to live a nice little town."

Although the bar has a new name and a facelift inside, Schell wanted to incorporate the tight-knit community into a few bar tables.

"Some of the local ranchers were able to come in and actually brand their brand onto the table, so that made it real personal, I think, for the little town of Boulder," said Schell.

The bar has a bowling alley attached, and Schell also added cornhole and basketball to the game selections.

"We've got about four out of the six lanes running. It is an old-school bowling, so you got to keep score yourself, which a lot of the people like to do, it makes it fun and more interesting," said Schell.

Although the café is a work in progress, traditional "bar food" is still available.

"We do have a deep fryer now, so we're able to serve French fries, onion rings, chicken wings, chicken strips, and eventually we'll have a lot more bar food for sale," said Schell.