Boy killed by family dogs in Whitehall has been identified

Four-year old Elliot Sherwin has been identified as the young boy who was killed by two dogs in Whitehall on May 9th.

The boy was mauled by two Rottweiler dogs on May 9th at his grandparents' home on Cedar Hills Road.

Jefferson County Sheriff Craig Dolittle said that Sherwin left his grandparents outside to go inside their home, and after 45 minutes the grandparents went to check on him.

When they found him inside, they started CPR; when a Sheriff's deputy and emergency medical personnel arrived, Sherwin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff Dolittle said, "The cause of death is numerous puncture wounds and lacerations to his arms, legs, torso area."

Sherwin's grandparents had gained custody of the boy and had recently moved to the area from Washington.

Sherwin and the two dogs had grown up with each another since the dogs were puppies. There were no indications or reports that the dogs had ever been vicious in the past.

The dogs were euthanized by a veterinarian.

The child's death has been ruled accidental, and at this point, there are no indications that charges will be filed.

