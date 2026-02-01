Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bozeman community members participate in bike ride honoring Alex Pretti

The bike ride was one of more than 200 planned across the country.
Posted

BOZEMAN — On Saturday afternoon, over a hundred Bozeman community members participated in a memorial bike ride for 37-year-old Alex Pretti.

Pretti was killed by federal agents in Minnesota last week. His death was just weeks after Renee Nicole Good’s, who was also killed by federal agents.

Saturday’s bike ride in Bozeman was one of more than 200 bike rides planned across the country to honor Pretti. The Bozeman bike ride was organized by Roly Poly Coffee owner Taylor Wallace. Many participants had signs related to anti-ICE, Pretti, as well as American flags.

“It seems like things that are happening across the nation affect us all and we all should be in the same boat, on the same team here,” said Eric Laaksonen, a Bozeman resident.

Laaksonen says he grew up in Minneapolis and attending the bike ride in Bozeman was a way to show support for Minnesota.

