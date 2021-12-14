Bozeman School Board meeting interrupted by hacker using racial slur

BOZEMAN - Monday night’s Bozeman School Board Zoom meeting took a very different turn than anyone was expecting.

Roughly an hour into the meeting, trustees gave attendees the time for public comment after recognizing students, but to everyone’s surprise, a person hacked the Zoom call and hijacked the meeting with racial slurs, profanity, and sexual language before the person was swiftly removed.

And as the meeting continued, it happened again with the use of profanity.

It is unclear who or how many people interrupted the meeting but school board officials say they will not tolerate that type of behavior and will find out who is responsible.

“We will be utilizing our resources with the school resource officer associated with the Bozeman Police Department to investigate fully what transpired early this evening on this call," said Interim Superintendent Casey Bertram. "Again, I apologize on behalf of the district that that was interrupted by hate.”

At Monday's meeting, the board passed Policy 3610, the Equity Policy, with a 8-0 vote. MTN News will have more on this decision later today.

