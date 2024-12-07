Brockton School District investigating possible outbreak of stomach flu

GREAT FALLS — The Brockton School District is northeast Montana is investigating a possible outbreak of what it believes may be stomach flu.

A news release on Friday, December 6, 2024, says that a total of about 20 teachers and students exhibited symptoms of "some kind of stomach ailment" while at school.

The health department will be collecting "body fluid samples" to rule out or confirm stomach flu.

The district asked parents to monitor their children for symptoms over the weekend and report any occurrences to the school on Monday.

According to the school website, the school has an enrollment of about 150 students.

We will update you if we get more information.

