Browning and East Glacier residents asked to reduce water use

GREAT FALLS — Two Medicine Water Company in Glacier County is asking people to restrict water use until further notice.

The agency says there is no water flow into the communities of Browning and East Glacier due to a power outage at the water plant.

The outage caused the drains that treat the water to shut down.

They are currently operating on what is in the storage of water tanks.

Glacier Electric did restore power, but due to the amount of time they were without power there was some damage.

Two Medicine Water says they are trying to solve the problem and working with technical assistance contractors.



