Browning man chosen as Montana's Teacher Of The Year

GREAT FALLS — Kevin Kicking Woman, a teacher at Browning High School, has been chosen as Montana's Teacher Of The Year for 2024.

A news release from the Montana Office of Public Instruction says that Kicking Woman teacher Native American studies at the school in Browning.

Kicking Woman will go on to represent Montana in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

Kicking Woman was unanimously selected after a highly competitive process. On September 12, the selection committee interviewed four finalists:



Teresa Heil from Frazer

Jacob Turcotte from Poplar

Kevin Kicking Woman from Browning

Tamara Fisher Alley from Polson

The selection committee was made up of representatives from the Office of Public Instruction, the Governor’s Office, the School Administrators of Montana, the Montana Board of Public Instruction, the Montana Advisory Council on Indian Education, and the 2023 Montana Teacher of the Year.

“Always try hard,” said Kicking Woman. “Never give up. Education is our future. If I can do it, you can do it.”

Montana State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen said in a news release, “Kevin reflects every aspect of a Montana teacher through his commitment to his students, culture, community, and our state. His leadership is a welcome addition to the Montana Teacher of the Year legacy. We are Montana proud of Kevin, join me in celebrating this great achievement!”

Browning High School Principal Jennifer LaFromboise-Wagner said in the news release, “Mr. Kicking Woman creates a welcoming environment for his class as well as the entire school, by greeting all students and staff in English and Blackfeet. His inclusive demeanor paired with high expectations for learning culture, songs, and language make it easier for students to want to try and take a risk to learn something new while being supported to be successful. Mr. Kicking Woman is very humble and does not want to overshadow all the great work his colleagues do for our students in our district, he was very honored to be nominated.”

