Business picks up as Going To The Sun Road opens

BABB — The famed Going To The Sun Road in Glacier National Park officially opened for the season on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, and tourists are rolling through businesses that flank both sides of the park.

Vehicle reservations are needed to enter Going-to-the-Sun Road corridor at the West Glacier Entrance, Camas Entrance and Rising Sun checkpoint daily between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. North Fork area of the park reservations are required between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. 24-hour advanced reservations are released at 8 a.m. the day before the effective date on Recreation.gov.

Reservations are not required for any other portions of the park (for example Many Glacier, Two Medicine, Cut Bank, Walton, Goat Lick, St. Mary or Chief Mountain Highway) and visitors are still subject to the per vehicle entrance pass fee. These areas are congested, and visitors can expect traffic restrictions between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Visitors with service reservations along Going-to-the-Sun Road corridor and in the North Fork area of the park do not need a vehicle reservation. Valid service reservations will serve as a vehicle reservation for the day of the service reservation and include lodging, camping, commercial tours, etc.

With Going-to-the-Sun Road fully open, the number of vehicle reservations available will be increased. This increase will be executed through a series of additional reservation releases made available each morning starting July 13 at 8 am.

Additional details for Going-to-the-Sun Road reservation system may be found on Glacier National Park’s website .



