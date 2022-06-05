Butte court temporarily halts construction of truck stop near Ramsay

RAMSAY - A district judge in Butte has temporarily halted the construction of a truck stop being built next to the small community of Ramsay, whose residents have been fighting this project for more than five years.

Heavy equipment sits idle in the field just east of the community of Ramsay, whose residents have been opposed to the building of the Love’s Travel Stop and County Store since it was first proposed in 2016. The isolated community west of Butte opposes the truck stop fearing it will bring added traffic, noise and crime.

District Judge Robert Whalen recently ruled to put a temporary stay on the construction while the court rules on a zoning complaint filed by the Ramsay Citizens Council.

In April, Butte-Silver Bow approved five building permits for the Love’s Truck Stop, which started the construction. The Ramsay Citizens Council followed by filing an appeal to the court claiming the permits violated Ramsay’s zoning.

As a result, construction on the truck stop cannot resume until the court reviews the appeal from this community.