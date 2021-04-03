HELENA — April 2 was Good Friday, one of the most significant observances for many Christians, including Catholics. In Helena, people gathered to continue marking Holy Week, the days leading up to Easter.

At the Cathedral of St. Helena, hundreds of people came for the Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at noon. The cathedral then hosted the Stations of the Cross at 5 p.m.

Last year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Montana’s stay-at-home order, services during Holy Week were held in a closed cathedral, streamed online but with no one in attendance. This year, with fewer restrictions in place, the ceremonies were much closer to a traditional Holy Week, though the Diocese of Helena continues to stream some events live.

Mark Gerl and his wife were among those attending Friday’s service in person. He talked to MTN about the importance of being able to worship in person this time.

“This past year, where we weren’t able to come to Mass, it just was really difficult,” Gerl said. “We watched it on the computer on livestream, and for the first several times, I was brought to tears not being able to physically go to church, not receiving Communion as often as possible. So it’s a general reborn type of feeling being able to come to church and receive Communion.”

The Cathedral of St. Helena will also be holding Easter Vigil Mass on Saturday and Easter Mass on Sunday. You can find a full schedule on the cathedral’s website.