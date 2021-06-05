CCHD talks about the importance of car seats and seat belts

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade City-County Health Department is reminding people about the importance of car seats and seat belts.

The " 100 deadliest days " between Memorial Day and Labor Day is the time each year when the number of car crashes increases because more people are on the roads.

As of May 24, there had been 40 more fatalities on Montana roads compared to the same time in 2020.

Earlier this year, CCHD representatives visited each of the Cascade County high schools to observe buckling practices among both teenage and adult drivers entering the school parking lots. The overall average buckling frequency observed was 73%, however the lowest single-school rates were just 51% and 57%.

As for car seats, the health department said there are two common mistakes people make.

"Probably the two most common mistakes are having the harness too loose and not having the car seat installed tightly enough in the vehicle. You need to have your child snuggly fastened into the car seat and the car seat nice and tight in the vehicle,” said Mary Kay Burns, a public health nurse.

"If you don't have a car seat, we at the health department are more than welcome to help you get one,” said fellow nurse Megan Brunelle. “We can help install those, too."

Click here to visit the CCHD website for more information about seat belts and car seats .

If you have questions about car seats, call the CCHD at 406-791-9299 or 406-454-5072.