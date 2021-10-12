Watch
Celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day in Montana

Celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day in Montana
Posted at 10:12 PM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 00:12:00-04

While Columbus Day is still a federally recognized holiday, in Montana, some called on Governor Greg Gianforte to issue a proclamation recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day, as more than a dozen other states have already done.

