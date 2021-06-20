Watch
Chainsaw Carving Rendezvous attracts artists and spectators

Posted at 12:16 PM, Jun 20, 2021
RONAN — Chainsaws are buzzing as professional carving artists turn logs into works of art at the four-day Chainsaw Carving Rendezvous in Ronan.

The second annual event is taking place at the Lake County Fairgrounds through Sunday. Last year's was canceled due to COVID-19 precautions.

The art-in-action is on display - and for sale.

But there’s also snacks and refreshments, kid-friendly activities, and street dances Friday and Saturday night.

The event concludes with a big auction on Sunday.

Organizer Ronna Walchuk told MTN News the enthusiasm of attendees was the reward for putting the whole thing together. "It’s exciting it’s just fun to come here and see the people just electrified to be here."

"Take a drive to Ronan, Montana. It’s beautiful, the carving is great, the artists are fabulous it’s just a great place to be this weekend," co-organizer Susan Lake added.

More information about the Chainsaw Carving Rendezvous can be found here.

