Chick-fil-A confirms plans for another Montana location

BOZEMAN — In an email to MTN News, Chick-fil-A, Inc. confirmed a Bozeman location of the popular fast-food chicken restaurant is in the works.

"While we are still early in the process, Chick-fil-A is happy to share that we are actively pursuing a new location in Bozeman at I-90 and 19th Avenue," the email stated.

According to Chick-fil-A, Inc. the restaurant is working its way through the City of Bozeman approval process.

At this point, there is no timeline for when the Bozeman location might open.

The email continued, "We hope to have the opportunity to serve new guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality."

There has been a Chick-fil-A in Kalispell since 2016; a Chick-fil-A opened in Missoula in November 2022; and the newest Montana location opened in Billings in January 2023.

Rumors of a Helena location have recently been denied by the company.

The national chain - most famous for its chicken sandwiches and waffle fries - is headquartered in Georgia and has more than 2,800 locations.



