Chick-fil-A sets opening date for newest Montana location

Posted at 11:01 AM, Jan 13, 2023
After months of construction, Billings' first Chick-fil-A fast food restaurant will open to the public Thursday, January 19.

The Atlanta-based chain restaurant will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 670 S. 24th St. W., right in front of Planet Fitness.

The opening of the new restaurant is expected to generate a lot of new traffic on the busy street, and Billings police warned drivers on Facebook to be prepared for delays on the opening day.

Here are Chick-fil-A's traffic plans for the opening day:

The city is planning traffic improvements in the area, including a new left-hand turn lane for northbound 24th Street West travelers to enter Chick-fil-A's business park.

The owner of the Billings franchise is Lee Lewis, who owns a Georgia forestry business and moved to Billings last year. The restaurant is donating $25,000 to Feeding America and offering free meals for a year for "local heroes" in the Billings area in honor of the new restaurant, according to a company news release.

