Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Child injured by bear near Red Lodge

A live trap was set up at a campground near Red Lodge after a bear attacked a child
MT FWP
A live trap was set up at a campground near Red Lodge after a bear attacked a child
A live trap was set up at a campground near Red Lodge after a bear attacked a child
red lodge map.jpg
Posted
and last updated

BILLINGS — Wildlife officials are searching for a black bear that reportedly attacked a sleeping three-year old child near Red Lodge overnight.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks spokeswoman Chrissy Webb said that girl was injured as she was sleeping inside a tent at Perry's RV Park and Campground.

It appears there were attractants in the campground that contributed to the attack, Webb said.

The girl was taken to a hospital but Webb did not have information about the child's condition.

The campground has been closed as wildlife officials attempt to capture the bear.

It is a private campground just south of Red Lodge off of South Highway 212.

A live trap has been set in the area.

We will update you if we get more information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App