Child injured by bear near Red Lodge

BILLINGS — Wildlife officials are searching for a black bear that reportedly attacked a sleeping three-year old child near Red Lodge overnight.
Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks spokeswoman Chrissy Webb said that girl was injured as she was sleeping inside a tent at Perry's RV Park and Campground.
It appears there were attractants in the campground that contributed to the attack, Webb said.
The girl was taken to a hospital but Webb did not have information about the child's condition.
The campground has been closed as wildlife officials attempt to capture the bear.
It is a private campground just south of Red Lodge off of South Highway 212.
A live trap has been set in the area.
We will update you if we get more information.
- Sun River Electric lineman dies in accident
- 3 dead in plane crash SW of Augusta
- Community events calendar
- COLD CASE: teen's killer found after 28 years