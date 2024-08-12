Child injured by bear near Red Lodge

BILLINGS — Wildlife officials are searching for a black bear that reportedly attacked a sleeping three-year old child near Red Lodge overnight.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks spokeswoman Chrissy Webb said that girl was injured as she was sleeping inside a tent at Perry's RV Park and Campground.

It appears there were attractants in the campground that contributed to the attack, Webb said.

The girl was taken to a hospital but Webb did not have information about the child's condition.

The campground has been closed as wildlife officials attempt to capture the bear.

It is a private campground just south of Red Lodge off of South Highway 212.

A live trap has been set in the area.

We will update you if we get more information.

