Chokecherries in Montana: Where to Find Them and How to Enjoy Them

GREAT FALLS — Chokecherries are a beloved Montana treat, known for their tart taste and versatility in the kitchen. As summer fades into fall, these small, dark berries are ripe for the picking.

But where can you find them, and what should you do with them once you've gathered your harvest?

Despite their size, chokecherries pack a powerful punch when it comes to flavor. Late summer and early fall are the prime seasons for collecting these berries, which are often found in low-lying areas near rivers and lakes throughout Montana.

Central and western regions of the state are particularly abundant in chokecherries.

If you're near Yellowstone, you might discover chokecherry bushes near the Little Belt Mountains. In Helena, try searching along the Missouri River or exploring the trails of Mount Helena Park. For those in Great Falls, Sluice Boxes State Park is a promising spot.

Chokecherries thrive in areas with moist soil and plenty of sunlight, so keep an eye out for clusters of these unique berries when you're out and about. Once you know what to look for, spotting them will be a breeze.



After you've gathered your chokecherries, the culinary possibilities are endless. From jams and jellies to wines and syrups, chokecherries are a versatile ingredient in many recipes. One popular use is chokecherry jelly—perfectly sweet, perfectly tart, and perfect on toast.

So whether you're looking to try your hand at making jam or simply enjoy the taste of Montana, chokecherries are a wild treat worth seeking out.

However, it's important to remember that these berries are best enjoyed after being cooked.

Raw chokecherries can be quite bitter and even toxic in large quantities, so avoid eating the seeds or leaves.

Get out there, find some chokecherries of your own, and happy harvesting!

As a bonus, here's a simple Choke Cherry Jam recipe!

Chokecherry Jam Recipe

Ingredients:



4 cups chokecherry juice (from about 8 cups of chokecherries)

1 package (1.75 oz) powdered pectin

4 cups sugar

Instructions:

Prepare the Chokecherries:

Rinse the chokecherries thoroughly. Place them in a large pot and add enough water to cover the berries.

Simmer the berries over medium heat for about 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally until they are soft and release their juice.

Once cooked, mash the berries to extract more juice, then strain the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve or cheesecloth to remove the seeds and skins. You should end up with about 4 cups of chokecherry juice. Cook the Jam:

Pour the chokecherry juice into a large pot and bring it to a boil over medium-high heat.

Stir in the powdered pectin, making sure it dissolves completely. Let the mixture return to a boil.

Add the sugar all at once, stirring constantly. Continue to cook the mixture, bringing it to a rolling boil that can’t be stirred down.

Boil for 1-2 minutes while stirring to ensure the sugar dissolves and the jam thickens. Test for Doneness:

To test if the jam is ready, place a small spoonful on a cold plate and let it cool for a moment. If it gels and holds its shape when you push it with your finger, it’s ready. If not, continue to boil the jam for another minute or two and test again. Jar the Jam:

Remove the pot from heat and skim off any foam that has formed on the surface.

Pour the hot jam into sterilized jars, leaving about 1/4 inch of headspace at the top. Wipe the rims clean and seal the jars with lids and rings. Process the Jars:

Process the jars in a boiling water bath for 10 minutes to ensure they are sealed and preserved.

Once processed, remove the jars and let them cool completely. You should hear the lids "pop" as they seal. Store and Enjoy:

Store your chokecherry jam in a cool, dark place. Once opened, keep it in the refrigerator and enjoy it on toast, pancakes, or however you like!