Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Choteau teens win Science Olympiad state title (video)

Choteau teens win the State Olympiad Title
Posted at 10:52 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 00:55:42-04

Scores of middle school and high school teams recently participated in the state Science Olympiad tournament, held each year at Montana State University.

In the high school division, the team from Choteau High School took top honors in the Small Schools category.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App