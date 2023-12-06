'Christmas in the Cathedral' kicks off the holiday season

HELENA — On Monday, December 4, the Helena Symphony performed their decades-long annual tradition, Christmas in the Cathedral.

“Music is part of our almost everyday lives,” said Maestro Allan R. Scott, the Music Director of the Helena Symphony.

This performance is one of the oldest holiday traditions in Helena.

Tickets are sold a year in advance and sell out fast.

Both the 5:30 and 8 p.m. shows were sold out, filling the cathedral with over 700 people per performance.

Each year they switch between a choice of two different programs.

“It’s sort of like a lesson in carols. So, there’s readings and music, but it’s not Christmas carols and not necessary scripture readings. It’s all appropriate for the season, it’s poetry and very reflective, and the music, for this one, is very much about the humanity of Christmas,” Scott said.

This format includes some of the most well-known holiday carols, with some spoken word poetry centered around the birth of Jesus.

The Cathedral also provides a unique space and way to hear the symphony.

“It’s meant for this space. It meant so even when the singers or the orchestra is done, you’re still hearing it carry, and it resonates in all different corners,” said Scott.

