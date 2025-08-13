Climber rescued via helicopter in Glacier National Park (video)

MISSOULA — A Two Bear Air Rescue helicopter rescued a climber in Glacier National Park on Sunday, August 10, 2025.
Crews were dispatched to Mount Reynolds in Glacier National Park for the rescue of a "cliffed-out" free climber.
They found the woman clinging to the rock wall.
A Two Bear Air Rescue specialist was able to insert themselves into a ledge directly below her location and able to help her down.
The two were then hoisted up to the helicopter and flown to Logan Pass, where the woman was handed over to the care of park rangers.
From the Two Bear Air Rescue website:
Based near Whitefish, Montana, Two Bear Air Rescue provides world-class aviation support for Search and Rescue operations across the Northwest United States.
Whitefish philanthropist Michael Goguen supports all costs of this program leaving ZERO cost to the taxpayers.