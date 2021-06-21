Columbia Falls man dead after car crash

MISSOULA — A Columbia Falls man died after driving off the road in Columbia Falls Sunday morning.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports at 9:15 a.m., the 63-year-old man was driving east in a 1999 Subaru Forester in the right lane of U.S. Highway 2.

The man drove off the road to the right, striking the curb and a signal light pole at the intersection of North Hilltop Road, according to MHP.

Airbags were deployed but no seatbelt was used.

The man was reportedly alive directly after the crash but trapped inside the car.

Once extricated, medical responders performed CPR on the man but he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The name of the man has not yet been released.