Coming up: the Chouteau County Fair

The annual Chouteau County Fair will take place August 14-17 at the Chouteau County Fairgrounds in Fort Benton.

The event will feature carnival rides, food, exhibits, adventure zone, bouncy houses, bumper boats, water slides, and entertainment every evening.

Among the highlights will be a Truck and Tractor Pull, Demolition Derby, 4-H and FFA livestock auction, and Chili Cookoff.

One change for 2025: instead of the usual Pig Wrestling event, this year's fair will feature "Catch the Sheep, Dash for Cash."

For more information, click here to visit the fair website.

