Coming up: the Chouteau County Fair

The annual Chouteau County Fair will take place August 14-17 at the Chouteau County Fairgrounds in Fort Benton.

The event will feature carnival rides, food, exhibits, adventure zone, bouncy houses, bumper boats, water slides, and entertainment every evening.

Coming up: Chouteau County Fair

Among the highlights will be a Truck and Tractor Pull, Demolition Derby, 4-H and FFA livestock auction, and Chili Cookoff.

One change for 2025: instead of the usual Pig Wrestling event, this year's fair will feature "Catch the Sheep, Dash for Cash."

For more information, click here to visit the fair website.