Cooler temperatures and daily showers on the way

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Sunday had cooler conditions up its sleeve today with high temperatures mostly in the 70’s and 80’s – a clear difference from Saturday’s upper 90- and 100-degree temperatures. Expect a cooler night tonight too, with low temperatures in the 50’s. Mostly cloudy and widespread haze will still be a factor through the evening hours as the upper-level ridge that had been hanging over the region for the past week or so will continue to gradually weaken. A shortwave system that passed through Montana this afternoon resulted in the cooler temperatures and the widespread rain showers seen today which was highly beneficial to the area.

Behind this shortwave, upper-level ridging will briefly rebound on Monday, allowing temperatures to warm slightly compared to today, with most lower elevation locations seeing highs reach the mid 80s to low 90s. Noticeably cooler temperatures and daily chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue through this upcoming work week with just a few isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening on Monday and stronger thunderstorms on Tuesday. Expect cool and unsettled conditions with temperatures ranging in the 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s in the middle through the end of this week.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of showers and thunderstorms with widespread haze. Mostly cloudy with lows in the 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

MONDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 80’s/90’s and lows in 50’s/60’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 80’s and lows in 50’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly then mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 50’s. Gusts up to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 50’s.

FRIDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 70’s and lows in 50’s.

SATURDAY: Chance of showers. Partly sunny with highs in 70’s/80’s.

