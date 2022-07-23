Country music star Clint Black will perform in Helena

HELENA — Clint Black is bringing his "Mostly the Hits and the Mrs." tour to the Helena Civic Center in December.

Black is a Grammy-winning country musician known for hits like "Killin' Time," "A Better Man," and "Put Yourself In My Shoes."

During his more than three-decade career he has racked up 22 #1 singles and 31 Top 10s.

The "Mostly the Hits and the Mrs." tour also features his wife Lisa Hartman Black and their daughter Lily Pearl Black.

Lisa Hartman Black is known for her role in the hit TV show "Knots Landing" and several movies and mini-series.

The couple released their Grammy-nominated duet, “When I Said I Do,” in 1999, which won an Academy of Country Music Award.

The concert is scheduled for Friday, December 9, 2022. Tickets are $50 plus fees and go on sale on Friday July 29 at 10:00 a.m.

For more information visit the Helena Civic Center website .



