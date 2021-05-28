Crash involving DUI suspect kills Ronan man

MISSOULA — Just after midnight on Friday, May 28, a Lake County Sheriff's deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a young woman suspected of DUI in Polson.

The woman fled south on Highway 93 when asked to get out of the vehicle. The deputy attempted to follow her vehicle, but lost sight of it in the area of north Pablo.

Flathead Tribal Police Officers reported seeing the vehicle pass by the CSKT Tribal Complex, at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

As the vehicle was southbound from Pablo just north of Lake's Corner, it crossed into the northbound side of the divided highway and collided with a northbound vehicle head-on, instantly killing the single occupant of the northbound vehicle.

The suspected DUI driver survived the crash and was taken to a hospital.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the suspect is an 18-year old woman from Arlee, but the Sheriff's Office has not yet released her name.

The identity of the deceased driver is Ryan Lefthand of Ronan; he was 35 years old.

The Lake County Sheriff/Coroner’s office is investigating the death of Mr. Lefthand, and the Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office extended its condolences to the family of Mr. Lefthand.

