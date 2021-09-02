Crews battle fire at Plains Refuse Site

PLAINS — Crews battled a fire that ignited Wednesday evening in Plains.

A yard debris pile at the Plains Refuse Site caught fire and burned the hill up to Old Hicks Road, according to the Plains-Paradise Rural Fire District.

The fire, which produced smoke and flames that could be seen from Montana Highway 200, has been contained.

However, smoke may be visible for the next few days as crews continue to work with the large pile.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation and the U.S. Forest Service assisted crews in battling the fire.