Crews respond to fire in downtown Harlem

HARLEM — Emergency crews are responding to an active fire along Main Street in downtown Harlem.

Video submitted to MTN News shows flames and heavy smoke coming from buildings in the area.

Eyewitness reports indicate the fire appears concentrated in the block containing the former Don’s Pharmacy, Grand Theatre and Merle’s Confectionary buildings.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office dispatch told MTN News that several area fire departments are responding but the situation remains ongoing and could not provide an official update at this time.

The extent of the damage is not yet known, and no information has been released about possible injuries or what started the fire.

This is a developing story. MTN News will provide additional information as it becomes available.

