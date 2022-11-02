2 students taken to hospital after reported 'dab' overdose at Billings school

Two students from Billings West High School were taken to a hospital and a third was sent home with a guardian on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, after the students reportedly overdosed on a substance known as "dab."

Billings police Lt. Matt Lennick said in a news release that school resource officers responded at about 8:21 a.m. to a complaint of three 14-year-old male students overdosing after ingesting a substance.

Two of the students were taken by medical crews to a hospital for treatment, and the third was released to a guardian, Lennick said.

Their names and conditions were not released.

The initial investigation shows the students ingested what is known as dab, which Lennick described as "a concentrated form of cannabis with a high level of THC."

"At this time there is no indication that any other type of drugs were used or present during the incident," Lennick said.

The police department and the school district are working together to investigate, the news release states.



