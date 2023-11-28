Dairy Queen in Helena set to re-open soon

HELENA — Dairy Queen on Prospect Avenue in Helena has been closed for about a year, but that will soon change. The restaurant is scheduled to reopen on January 2, 2024.

The store was originally supposed to open in fall 2023.

The location closed after a kitchen fire, and has since undergone renovations. New kitchen equipment was also ordered for the location.

“The hold up is from your basic construction holdups and some of the equipment we’re waiting for,” said Dairy Queen general manager Miranda Wanner.

While the location on Prospect Avenue has been closed, Wanner said the location on North Montana Avenue has gotten really busy.

She said reopening the Prospect Avenue location should mean shorter lines and wait times for food and ice cream.

Wanner said she is also excited to see the customer base they have at the Prospect Avenue location.

“We have a lot of regular customers here that are probably excited to come back, and we’re really excited to reopen,” Wanner said.

Wanner said Dairy Queen will also hire more staff for the Prospect Avenue location when it reopens.

