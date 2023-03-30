Deadline nears for Montana deer and elk permit applications

KALISPELL - Hunters in Montana have until April 1 to apply for deer and elk licenses.

Hunters can apply in person at Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) offices weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Hunters can also apply for permits online on FWP's website.

The general deer and elk hunting season starts on Oct. 21, 2023, and runs through Nov. 26, 2023.

Archery season runs from Sept. 2, 2023, through Oct. 15, 2023.

Hunters and anglers can also take advantage of the MyFWP mobile app.

The app holds and displays licenses, permits and E-Tags, which can be downloaded and used in the field without cell service.

Hunters and anglers will need a MyFWP account to use the app.

To create a new account, visit the MyFWP login page.

Users need to make sure to link their ALS number to the MyFWP account to ensure their hunting and fishing licenses are attached to their MyFWP account.

People with questions can contact the FWP licensing call center at 406-444-2950.

The call center is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 1, 2023. After April 1, the hours will return to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

