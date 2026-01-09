Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

DEQ offering discounted radon test kits in January

Radon Test
MTN News
Radon Test
Posted
and last updated

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is offering discounted radon test kits in January in recognition of Radon Awareness Month.

DEQ offering discounted radon kits in January

Montana residents can purchase a test kit for just five dollars, a steep discount from the usual price of 12 to 40 dollars.

Radon is a colorless, odorless, and tasteless gas that can seep into homes through small cracks in foundations.

Health officials warn that long-term exposure to high radon levels can significantly increase the risk of lung cancer.

TRENDING
Fundraiser launched to honor longtime CMR teacher Josy McLean Obituary: Michael Joseph Smith Former MSU-Northern student sentenced for trafficking fentanyl 2 people dead, 2 injured in crash near Lincoln

Testing your home is the only way to know if radon levels are elevated.

DEQ officials say previously purchased radon test kits are still valid, as long as they are not damaged.

Those kits can still be turned in to receive test results.

More information on how to purchase a discounted radon test kit can be found here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Contact Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App