Disaster declaration in response to recent flooding in Montana

On Friday, May 24, 2024, Governor Greg Gianforte issued an executive order declaring a statewide disaster in response to recent flooding in northern and central Montana.

Gianforte said in a news release: “Runoff from recent heavy rain and snow has compromised critical electrical infrastructure and roads and bridges in Montana. This order will help impacted communities get back on their feet and protect the lives, property, and resources of Montanans.”

Northern and central Montana saw widespread totals of more two inches of snow and rainfall, and localized amounts between five and seven inches at the start of the month.



Beginning on May 5, 2024, moderate to major flooding occurred due to heavy snowfall and rainfall causing damage to critical infrastructure in low lying and poor drainage areas.

The weather also caused significant damage to electrical infrastructure owned by rural cooperatives causing hundreds of customers in these areas to lose power, some for up to five days.

The Fort Belknap Indian Community, the Rocky Boy’s Agency, and Chouteau and Hill counties also enacted emergency or disaster declarations in response to the conditions, with several of them reporting extensive damage to infrastructure.

