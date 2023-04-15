Dispatchers are celebrated during Public Safety Telecommunicators Week (video)

CUT BANK — Dispatchers are celebrated during Public Safety Telecommunicators Week - in the video above, reporter Paul Sanchez talks with dispatchers in Cut Bank.
