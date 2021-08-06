Dog continues to heal after being dragged on Jackrabbit Lane

BOZEMAN — Law enforcement officials say Marley, the dog that was reportedly tied to a bumper of a vehicle and dragged more than half a mile down Jackrabbit Lane on July 6, is healing nicely.

In a social media post from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, officials state the case remains ongoing, but "Marley is an active, sweet boy doing very well."

According to a release from Gallatin County officials, on July 6th, Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies investigated a call regarding animal cruelty. The caller reported that a dog had been tied to a bumper and was dragged more than half a mile down Jackrabbit Lane before the collar came apart and the dog was set loose.

(JULY 15) An investigation is underway after a dog was reportedly tied to a bumper of a vehicle and dragged along Jackrabbit Lane on Tuesday, July 6. The dog is now recovering from its injuries.

A news release says that Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies investigated a call regarding animal cruelty. The caller reported that a dog had been tied to a bumper and was dragged more than half a mile down Jackrabbit Lane before the collar came apart and the dog was set loose.

Deputies searched for the dog and found Marley in the ditch. As the deputies approached, Marley lifted its head and "showed a strong will to live." Marley was then taken to receive emergency care.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is conducting a full investigation of the incident.

In the meantime, Marley is being well-cared for and is expected to make a full recovery, but has extensive injuries and will need care for quite some time.