DPHHS is shutting down the Montana COVID dashboard

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) announced this week that it will soon stop updating the online COVID "dashboard" for the state.

The agency said in a news release that with the federal Public Health Emergency ending on May 11, they will discontinue the weekly updates to the COVID case tracking and vaccine dashboards.

The last update to the dashboards will be on May 5, and they will not be available online after July 14.

In addition, DPHHS will no longer publish the monthly COVID Monthly Epi Profile and vaccination reports. May 5 will be the last time these reports will be updated.

DPHHS said that it will continue to work with city/county public health and Tribal health agencies to conduct routine surveillance for COVID cases and outbreaks, as with any reportable condition.

COVID data for Montana will still be available on the federal CDC website.



