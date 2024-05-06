DUI suspected after pickup truck lands in river in Missoula

(UPDATE, 1:59 pm) Emergency crews are at the scene at the Orange Street Bridge where a pickup truck ended up in the Clark Form River.

The Missoula Police Department reports a 32-year-old man was driving south on Orange Street Monday when he crossed over a sidewalk, and continued down toward the water.

"Officers are considering possible impairment as part of their investigation," a social media post states.

No serious injuries have been reported. A section of the southbound lanes of Orange Street remains closed in the area.

(UPDATE, 12:37 pm) A pickup truck has gone into the Clark Fork River at the Orange Street Bridge.

According to the Missoula Fire Department, the driver was able to get out of the vehicle.

Authorities tell our reporter at the scene the driver has been arrested for drunk driving.

(1st REPORT, 12:06 pm) Drivers should avoid the area of the Orange Street Bridge.



Numerous emergency vehicles can be seen on the bridge over the Clark Fork River.

The Missoula Police and fire departments are in the area of the bridge.