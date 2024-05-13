'Farm Camp for Kids' offers unique summer fun

GREAT FALLS — In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports on 'Kids' Farm Camp' at Cactus Hills Farm that is now accepting enrollments for a summer session.
The summer camp several miles west of Great Falls is geared toward children 8 to 12 years old.
Among the activities: gardening, sheep/alpaca shearing, wool processing, haymaking, outdoor cooking, and making fences. Click here to visit the website for more information.
Here is the video transcript provided by reporter Paul Sanchez:
School is almost out. Do you have any plans for your kids this summer? I'm here at Cactus Hill Farms, as a kickoff summer with the Kids Farm Camp.
Stefani Stoltzfus Founder of Farm Camp for Kids shared her story with MTN News. So I grew up on a farm. It was the best childhood ever. Animals, babies. We played in the creek and the river. And, we've been able to give our kids that kind of life for the last three years, and we just want to share it with our community. It's so fun to experience just, you know, taking care of animals and learning to care for things outside of ourselves.
This is a great way to get the kids out of the house as they learn about animals and farming.
Stefani continues telling me what is planned for the kids. Tomorrow we'll talk about chicken care and incubating chicks and, how you can grow food for the chickens, how to catch bugs for them, different stuff like that. we'll also go over milk cows on Wednesday and the care and show the kids how we milk our cows and make some ice cream with raw milk and stuff like that. And then Friday will just be all the animals we missed.
Several of the kids came and their parents are like, yeah, they're a little bit shy. They've just all jumped in and became great friends. And I hear him telling each other stories and, they just seem to be having a great time. So it makes me so happy. More than I even dreamed of.
Kids Farm Camp is a friendly, fun way to feed the animals and your kids!