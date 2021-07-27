Deadly crash reported on I-90 in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Several vehicles were involved in the crash, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

MHP Trooper Jay Nelson told MTN News that dispatch reported a rollover crash on the interstate at 12:22 p.m.

One person driving a vehicle involved in the crash died at the scene.

At this point, Trooper Nelson could not confirm the exact number of vehicles involved in the crash.

There have been no other reports of significant injuries at this time, and the identification of the person who died has not been released.

We will update you as we get more information.



(1st REPORT, 1:14 p.m.) A deadly crash is being reported in Bozeman on Interstate 90 westbound between the 19th Street interchange and the 7th Street exit.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation road report, the crash is causing a complete blockage of westbound lanes on I-90 starting around mile marker 305.

The Montana Highway Patrol incident map lists the crash as a fatality that was reported at 12:23 p.m.

Responding agencies include the MHP and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.

MTN News has a reporter headed to the scene.

We will update you as we get more information.