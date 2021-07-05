Fire destroys 6,000 bales of hay in Frenchtown

FRENCHTOWN — Crews are at the scene of a fire that has been burning in Frenchtown, about 17 miles northwest of Missoula. The Frenchtown Rural Fire District (FRFD) is battling the fire that broke out on Bidlake Court near the elementary school.

FRFD spokesman Mel Holtz told MTN News a structure holding 6,000 bales of hay caught on fire shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday.

Russ Thomas/MTN News

Farm equipment, the structure itself, and the entire bales of hay all were lost.

Holtz says while the cause of the fire has not been officially determined, it appears that fireworks sparked the fire.

Fire crews responded to seven calls between 10 p.m. Sunday and 2 a.m. including the fire off of Mullan Road.

FRFD said in a social media post that "it remains dry out and conditions are getting worse with the recent heat."